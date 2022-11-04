Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) Shares Up 3.9%

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.06 and last traded at $1.06. 16,280 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 173% from the average session volume of 5,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Trading Up 3.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.44.

About Perimeter Medical Imaging AI

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes advanced imaging tools that allow surgeons, radiologists, and pathologists to visualize microscopic tissue structures during a clinical procedure. The company offers an optical coherence tomography (OCT) imaging system provides clinicians with cross-sectional of tissues down to 2 mm dept.

