Pershing Square (LON:PSH) Shares Up 0.5%

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LON:PSH – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,890 ($33.41) and last traded at GBX 2,860 ($33.07). 232,931 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 160,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,845 ($32.89).

Pershing Square Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £5.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 284.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,769.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,656.65. The company has a quick ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 10.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.90.

Pershing Square Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 0.33%. Pershing Square’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.22%.

Pershing Square Company Profile

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

