Peter C. Farrell Sells 9,050 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) Director Peter C. Farrell sold 9,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total value of $2,008,919.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,633,882.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ResMed Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $208.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.47. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.40 and a 12-month high of $275.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $221.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51. The business had revenue of $950.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.07 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ResMed by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,848,017,000 after acquiring an additional 254,208 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ResMed by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,359,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,239,867,000 after buying an additional 310,980 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in ResMed by 7.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,519,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,576,339,000 after buying an additional 535,742 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of ResMed by 24.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,470,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,084,262,000 after purchasing an additional 875,001 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 4.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,751,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $424,713,000 after purchasing an additional 70,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on RMD. Citigroup downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ResMed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.00.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also

