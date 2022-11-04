Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PPC. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stephens lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPC opened at $23.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.31. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 12-month low of $20.23 and a 12-month high of $34.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 38.44%. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 33,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $1,006,138.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,345 shares in the company, valued at $7,825,970.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 26.5% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 9,741 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 538.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 44,814 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 66.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 241,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 96,640 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,676,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Institutional investors own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim's Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

