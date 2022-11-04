Pineapple Power (LON:PNPL) Shares Up 33.3%

Shares of Pineapple Power Co. plc (LON:PNPL – Get Rating) shot up 33.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.50 ($0.03). 2,536,079 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,028% from the average session volume of 224,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.88 ($0.02).

Pineapple Power Trading Up 33.3 %

The stock has a market cap of £1.79 million and a P/E ratio of -2.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.51.

About Pineapple Power

(Get Rating)

Pineapple Power Corporation plc does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire a business or asset in the clean and renewable energy sectors. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pineapple Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pineapple Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.