Piper Sandler Raises Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target to $24.00

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Chegg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chegg from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chegg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Chegg has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $37.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $194.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.40 million. Chegg had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 7.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 42.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 79.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its stake in Chegg by 5.5% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 21,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.