Piper Sandler Trims Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Target Price to $58.00

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $145.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on OMCL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

Omnicell Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $53.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 42.76, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Omnicell has a 1-year low of $48.52 and a 1-year high of $187.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.25.

Insider Activity

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $331.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.45 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 4.82%. Omnicell’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Omnicell will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,443,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,539,520.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total value of $1,678,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,640,992.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,443,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,049 shares in the company, valued at $33,539,520.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,287,245. 2.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Omnicell in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicell during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Omnicell during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Omnicell during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Omnicell during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

See Also

