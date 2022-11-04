Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 120.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of POR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 26.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at $130,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 359.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Portland General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Portland General Electric Trading Down 0.2 %

In other news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $107,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,096.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric stock opened at $44.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.57. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $41.58 and a one year high of $57.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.99.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.61 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.452 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 65.34%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Featured Articles

