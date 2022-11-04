Post Holdings Partnering (NYSE:PSPC) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Post Holdings Partnering Co. (NYSE:PSPC – Get Rating) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.79 and last traded at $9.80. 30,494 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 40,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

Post Holdings Partnering Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Post Holdings Partnering

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Post Holdings Partnering during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Post Holdings Partnering by 4,263.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 307,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Post Holdings Partnering during the 1st quarter worth $3,521,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Post Holdings Partnering during the 3rd quarter worth $13,566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

About Post Holdings Partnering

Post Holdings Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. Post Holdings Partnering Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Saint Louis, Missouri.

