Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. reduced its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Primerica during the first quarter worth approximately $13,325,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Primerica by 52.8% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 232,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,748,000 after purchasing an additional 80,152 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Primerica by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,360,000 after purchasing an additional 59,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Primerica during the second quarter worth approximately $3,969,000. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primerica Stock Down 1.2 %

PRI opened at $140.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.59 and a 200-day moving average of $127.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.24. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.22 and a 12-month high of $179.51.

Primerica Announces Dividend

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $668.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.24 million. Primerica had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 21.81%. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 25.76%.

Primerica declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 11th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Primerica from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Primerica from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Primerica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $191,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,964.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total value of $535,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,796,734.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $191,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,964.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Further Reading

