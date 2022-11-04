Private Capital Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Private Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,437 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 32,760 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.9% of Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 114,581 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1.1% during the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 45,307 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in Apple by 6.4% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 103,158 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,198 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 5.4% during the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 26,984 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 2.5% during the first quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,444 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 457,386 shares of company stock worth $70,627,433 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Apple Stock Down 4.2 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.56.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $138.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

