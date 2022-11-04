Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FEMA) Trading Down 0.5%

Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FEMA – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.65 and last traded at $21.86. Approximately 1,768 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.97.

Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.69.

