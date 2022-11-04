ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,296 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,845,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,917,000 after buying an additional 1,047,807 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,594,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,321,000 after purchasing an additional 125,195 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 125.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,959,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,368 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 250.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 855,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,932,000 after purchasing an additional 611,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $2,061,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DCPH opened at $16.43 on Friday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $20.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.52 and a 200 day moving average of $14.26.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DCPH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 231.99% and a negative return on equity of 74.37%. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DCPH. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 11th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.70.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $48,454.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,582.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

