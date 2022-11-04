ProShare Advisors LLC Has $108,000 Stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,666 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVIR opened at $6.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $503.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 0.37. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.04 and a 52 week high of $12.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.01.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.14. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an antiviral drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

