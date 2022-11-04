ProShare Advisors LLC Invests $109,000 in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Enovix by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 5,940 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Enovix by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Enovix in the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enovix by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 13,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enovix by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,066,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,840,000 after acquiring an additional 170,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enovix

In other Enovix news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $89,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,368,993 shares in the company, valued at $24,381,765.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Enovix news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $89,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,368,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,381,765.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Harrold J. Rust sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,372,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,614,759.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,000 shares of company stock worth $2,079,115 over the last 90 days. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enovix Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ENVX shares. Cowen decreased their target price on Enovix from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their target price on Enovix from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Enovix in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Enovix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Enovix in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enovix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ENVX opened at $10.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.52. Enovix Co. has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $39.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.81.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enovix Co. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Further Reading

