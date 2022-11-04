ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,709 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Ready Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,215,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ready Capital by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,901,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,189 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Ready Capital by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,211,000 after purchasing an additional 772,522 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Ready Capital by 2,239.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 727,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after purchasing an additional 696,682 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ready Capital by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,519,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,071,000 after purchasing an additional 604,296 shares during the period. 56.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Andrew Ahlborn sold 3,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $41,883.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,734. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Stock Performance

Ready Capital Announces Dividend

NYSE RC opened at $11.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.97. Ready Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $16.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Ready Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ready Capital from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ready Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ready Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Ready Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.