ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 11,834 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,834 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LILAK. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 456,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 99,142 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,412,000. Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 193.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 129,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 85,600 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Account Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $323,000. 59.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Liberty Latin America Price Performance

NASDAQ LILAK opened at $7.59 on Friday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.88 and a 1 year high of $13.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILAK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter.

LILAK has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Liberty Latin America Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.