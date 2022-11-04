ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 5,887 Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,887 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LAUR. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laureate Education in the first quarter worth $381,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Laureate Education by 17.5% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Laureate Education by 6.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Laureate Education by 81.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 73,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 33,176 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Laureate Education in the first quarter worth $418,000. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Laureate Education from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ LAUR opened at $12.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.56. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $385.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.10 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 33.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

