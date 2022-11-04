ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 6,807 Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,807 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CQS US LLC bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the first quarter worth $6,406,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 4.3% during the second quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 19,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 56.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 73.6% during the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 154,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 65,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the first quarter worth $339,000. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EDIT. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Editas Medicine Price Performance

Shares of EDIT stock opened at $11.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.30 and a 200-day moving average of $13.74. The company has a market cap of $802.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.97. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $42.11.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 580.16% and a negative return on equity of 34.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1578.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

