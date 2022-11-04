ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,065 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 53.9% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 20.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $7.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $16.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.76.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JBLU. Melius began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on JetBlue Airways to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.35.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

