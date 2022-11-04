ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Stake in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,903 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 10,351 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in SFL were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in SFL in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SFL by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SFL by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,256 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SFL during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SFL during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SFL opened at $10.25 on Friday. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $11.60. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.15.

SFL ( NYSE:SFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. SFL had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 36.71%. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.80%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SFL. StockNews.com began coverage on SFL in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DNB Markets upgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, it operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil, chemical, oil product, container, and car transportation, as well as dry bulk shipments and drilling rigs.

