ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITI) Stock Price Down 0.2%

ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITI – Get Rating) dropped 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.19 and last traded at $36.38. Approximately 372,652 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 689,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.44.
ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.01.
