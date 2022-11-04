Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,472 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PB. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 60,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,171,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 7.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 9.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on PB. Hovde Group boosted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stephens dropped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.33.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $70.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.01. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.69 and a 52-week high of $80.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.52.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 43.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Further Reading

