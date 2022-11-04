Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Public Service Enterprise Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.46 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $76.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.36.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $57.06 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $75.61. The stock has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.31 and its 200-day moving average is $64.01.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEG. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 304.5% during the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

