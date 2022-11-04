Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Receives $103.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.60.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Puma from €109.00 ($109.00) to €105.00 ($105.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Puma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Puma from €95.00 ($95.00) to €82.00 ($82.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Puma from €110.00 ($110.00) to €90.00 ($90.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

PUMSY opened at $4.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.31. Puma has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $13.08.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

