PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR) Stock Price Up 8%

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR – Get Rating)’s share price rose 8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.93 and last traded at $0.91. Approximately 64,198 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 106,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.
PyroGenesis Canada Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.83 million and a PE ratio of -5.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.58 million during the quarter. PyroGenesis Canada had a negative return on equity of 92.77% and a negative net margin of 146.28%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
PyroGenesis Canada Company Profile
PyroGenesis Canada Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes plasma processes and systems in Canada and internationally. It offers DROSRITE, a process for enhancing metal recovery from dross without any hazardous by-products, targeting primarily the aluminum and zinc industries; PUREVAP, a process to produce high purity metallurgical and solar grade silicon from quartz; and PUREVAP Nano Silicon Reactor, which is designed to transform silicon into spherical silicon powders and silicon nanowires for use in lithium-ion batteries.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PyroGenesis Canada (PYR)
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for PyroGenesis Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PyroGenesis Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.