PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR) Stock Price Up 8%

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR – Get Rating)’s share price rose 8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.93 and last traded at $0.91. Approximately 64,198 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 106,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

PyroGenesis Canada Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.83 million and a PE ratio of -5.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.58 million during the quarter. PyroGenesis Canada had a negative return on equity of 92.77% and a negative net margin of 146.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PyroGenesis Canada Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYR. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in PyroGenesis Canada during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PyroGenesis Canada in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in PyroGenesis Canada by 66.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 13,613 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in PyroGenesis Canada by 24.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 14,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in PyroGenesis Canada by 97.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 37,088 shares during the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes plasma processes and systems in Canada and internationally. It offers DROSRITE, a process for enhancing metal recovery from dross without any hazardous by-products, targeting primarily the aluminum and zinc industries; PUREVAP, a process to produce high purity metallurgical and solar grade silicon from quartz; and PUREVAP Nano Silicon Reactor, which is designed to transform silicon into spherical silicon powders and silicon nanowires for use in lithium-ion batteries.

