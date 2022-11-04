Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Issued By KeyCorp

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Charter Communications in a research report issued on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $9.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $10.46. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Charter Communications’ current full-year earnings is $31.81 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Charter Communications’ Q2 2023 earnings at $10.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $10.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $11.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $42.52 EPS.

CHTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $676.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $475.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $393.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $534.35.

Charter Communications Stock Down 0.9 %

Charter Communications stock opened at $344.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $55.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $354.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $429.69. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $297.66 and a twelve month high of $706.93.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.01 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.50 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Charter Communications

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,766,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,403,000 after purchasing an additional 79,984 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,203,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,432 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,638,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,099,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 364.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,420,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,927 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,608,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,846,000 after purchasing an additional 302,570 shares during the period. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

