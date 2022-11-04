Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aimia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.75 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aimia’s current full-year earnings is ($0.37) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aimia’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Aimia (TSE:AIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C($32.00) million during the quarter.

Aimia Stock Performance

Separately, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Aimia from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

Shares of AIM stock opened at C$3.45 on Thursday. Aimia has a 1-year low of C$3.29 and a 1-year high of C$6.43. The company has a current ratio of 21.19, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$317.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.24.

Aimia Company Profile

Aimia Inc focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

