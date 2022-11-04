Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Lear Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:LEA)

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Lear in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $3.15 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.21. The consensus estimate for Lear’s current full-year earnings is $8.29 per share.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.45. Lear had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Lear’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lear from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Lear from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Lear from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.54.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $128.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.15. Lear has a 52-week low of $114.67 and a 52-week high of $195.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.79%.

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $837,290.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,668 shares in the company, valued at $4,861,548.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 18,429 shares of company stock worth $2,531,653 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lear in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Lear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Lear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Lear by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Lear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

