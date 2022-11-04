Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Trex Company, Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trex in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Trex’s current full-year earnings is $1.79 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Trex’s FY2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. Trex had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $386.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Trex Stock Performance

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reduced their target price on Trex from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Trex to $58.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Trex from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Trex from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Trex from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.39.

TREX stock opened at $39.98 on Thursday. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $38.68 and a fifty-two week high of $140.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 424.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 804,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,578,000 after buying an additional 651,400 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 293.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 759,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,353,000 after buying an additional 566,971 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 1,176.0% in the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 316,777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,218,000 after buying an additional 291,952 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the second quarter worth approximately $14,080,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 417.1% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 275,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,102,000 after buying an additional 222,166 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trex

(Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.