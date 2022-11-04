Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Regional Management Corp. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:RM)

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Regional Management in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.02. The consensus estimate for Regional Management’s current full-year earnings is $6.52 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regional Management’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.66 EPS.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. Regional Management had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The firm had revenue of $122.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.49 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Regional Management from $53.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Regional Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Regional Management from $51.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Regional Management from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regional Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Regional Management stock opened at $29.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.24 and a 200-day moving average of $38.08. The stock has a market cap of $280.49 million, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.48. Regional Management has a 52-week low of $27.42 and a 52-week high of $67.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 42.38 and a current ratio of 42.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

In other Regional Management news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 12,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $488,493.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 822,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,758,809.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Regional Management news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 12,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $488,493.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 822,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,758,809.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip V. Bancroft bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.75 per share, with a total value of $251,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,193.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 58,052 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,208 over the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RM. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Regional Management by 1,923.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Regional Management in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

