Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Issued By SVB Leerink

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of AbbVie in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 31st. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now expects that the company will earn $3.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.81. SVB Leerink has a “Underperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for AbbVie’s current full-year earnings is $14.02 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AbbVie’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.28 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ABBV. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Argus lowered their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.59.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $144.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.11. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $115.01 and a 52-week high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 157.26% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 75.30%.

Institutional Trading of AbbVie

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 40,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,547,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 284,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,163,000 after purchasing an additional 49,543 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.4% in the first quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 54,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,793,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $215,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

