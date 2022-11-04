Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report released on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.79 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.83. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for The Hartford Financial Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.03 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Hartford Financial Services Group’s FY2024 earnings at $9.45 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.60.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.6 %

HIG opened at $72.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $76.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.15.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.05). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SouthState Corp grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,369.2% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 706.1% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $10,745,263.46. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,234,767.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $10,745,263.46. Following the transaction, the president now owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,234,767.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $166,372.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,475.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,109 shares of company stock worth $12,331,077 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

