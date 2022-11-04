Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Addus HomeCare Co. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Addus HomeCare in a report issued on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.89. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Addus HomeCare’s current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Addus HomeCare’s FY2023 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.60.

NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $108.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Addus HomeCare has a one year low of $68.57 and a one year high of $112.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.77.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. The company had revenue of $240.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.21 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 754,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,348,000 after purchasing an additional 130,469 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the third quarter worth approximately $11,109,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 17.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 605,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,387,000 after purchasing an additional 90,927 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,539,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 3,407.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 80,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,701,000 after buying an additional 78,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 7,500 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 3,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $360,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,731,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,897 shares of company stock valued at $2,465,215 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

