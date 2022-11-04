Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Ameresco, Inc. Decreased by William Blair (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ameresco in a report released on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Ameresco’s current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ameresco’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AMRC. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ameresco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameresco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.77.

Ameresco Price Performance

AMRC stock opened at $52.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. Ameresco has a 12 month low of $40.73 and a 12 month high of $101.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $577.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.35 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 13.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Ameresco by 19.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC lifted its position in Ameresco by 1.3% during the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 27,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ameresco by 6.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Ameresco by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 58.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.