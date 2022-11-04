Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Autoliv, Inc. Decreased by Zacks Research (NYSE:ALV)

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Autoliv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 31st. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.74. The consensus estimate for Autoliv’s current full-year earnings is $4.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Autoliv’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Get Autoliv alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Autoliv from $89.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Autoliv from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.69.

Autoliv Trading Up 0.2 %

Autoliv stock opened at $79.27 on Thursday. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $65.74 and a 12-month high of $110.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.16.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autoliv

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv during the second quarter worth $33,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Autoliv in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Autoliv news, EVP Magnus Jarlegren sold 496 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total transaction of $41,361.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,763.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Autoliv news, EVP Magnus Jarlegren sold 496 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total transaction of $41,361.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,763.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd purchased 162,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.35 per share, for a total transaction of $12,889,296.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,053,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,358,397.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 374,916 shares of company stock valued at $29,565,398. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 58.58%.

Autoliv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.