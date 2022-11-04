Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Boosted by Analyst

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) – B. Riley lifted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for CONSOL Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will earn $3.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.38. The consensus estimate for CONSOL Energy’s current full-year earnings is $9.72 per share.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.59. The company had revenue of $544.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.40 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 8.18%.

CONSOL Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark raised their target price on CONSOL Energy from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

NYSE:CEIX opened at $63.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.82. CONSOL Energy has a 12-month low of $19.11 and a 12-month high of $79.17.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 82.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in CONSOL Energy by 10.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 60.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $140,720.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,139,409.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CONSOL Energy news, CEO James A. Brock sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $3,380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,078,978.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $140,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,139,409.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,324 shares of company stock valued at $4,952,646 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

