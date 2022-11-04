Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Cumulus Media Inc. Decreased by Barrington Research (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cumulus Media in a research report issued on Monday, October 31st. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.69. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cumulus Media’s current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cumulus Media’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

CMLS has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Cumulus Media from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Noble Financial cut their price objective on Cumulus Media to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Cumulus Media stock opened at $7.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.67 million, a P/E ratio of 4.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.53. Cumulus Media has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $15.67.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.17). Cumulus Media had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $236.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.80 million.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMLS. Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the third quarter worth about $8,515,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 687,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 388,215 shares during the last quarter. Carronade Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,834,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 395,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 21,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 1.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 211,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 406 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

