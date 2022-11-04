Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for ExlService Holdings, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:EXLS)

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research boosted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of ExlService in a research report issued on Monday, October 31st. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.15. The consensus estimate for ExlService’s current full-year earnings is $4.84 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ExlService’s FY2023 earnings at $5.39 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EXLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ExlService from $196.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ExlService from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.57.

EXLS opened at $177.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ExlService has a 1 year low of $112.14 and a 1 year high of $184.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ExlService by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ExlService during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 3,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total value of $549,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,303.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

