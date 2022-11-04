Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for IMAX Co. Decreased by B. Riley (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for IMAX in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 1st. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for IMAX’s current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IMAX. StockNews.com began coverage on IMAX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on IMAX from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.43.

IMAX Stock Down 3.3 %

IMAX opened at $12.19 on Thursday. IMAX has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $21.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.69. The firm has a market cap of $682.31 million, a P/E ratio of -45.15 and a beta of 1.20.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $68.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.39 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IMAX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of IMAX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in IMAX in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IMAX during the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IMAX

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

