Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Reduced by Wedbush

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for IMAX in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for IMAX’s current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IMAX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on IMAX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of IMAX from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IMAX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.43.

IMAX Trading Down 3.3 %

IMAX stock opened at $12.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $682.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.15 and a beta of 1.20. IMAX has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $21.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.69.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. IMAX had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $68.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of IMAX by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 755,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,753,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in IMAX during the second quarter valued at about $198,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 29.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 76,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 17,550 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 2.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,947,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,869,000 after acquiring an additional 38,441 shares during the period. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of IMAX by 3.9% during the first quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 52,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

