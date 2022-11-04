Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Boosted by Analyst

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Insperity in a report issued on Monday, October 31st. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.68. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Insperity’s current full-year earnings is $4.03 per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NSP. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insperity in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Insperity from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $114.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.33. Insperity has a 1 year low of $83.94 and a 1 year high of $125.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.31.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. Insperity had a return on equity of 472.09% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 36,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total value of $4,397,337.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 541,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,406,508.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 36,438 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total value of $4,397,337.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,983 shares in the company, valued at $65,406,508.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James D. Allison sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,685,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,864 shares of company stock valued at $10,231,244. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Insperity by 129.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,714,000 after buying an additional 409,174 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,112,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 892.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 115,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,614,000 after acquiring an additional 104,008 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Insperity by 34.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 298,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,765,000 after acquiring an additional 75,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Insperity by 67.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,362,000 after purchasing an additional 73,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Further Reading

