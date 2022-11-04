Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Decreased by Zacks Research

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Pool in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 31st. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.15. The consensus estimate for Pool’s current full-year earnings is $18.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pool’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.51 earnings per share.

Pool Price Performance

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Pool from $465.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $397.50.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $291.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $322.61 and its 200 day moving average is $361.67. Pool has a twelve month low of $278.10 and a twelve month high of $582.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Institutional Trading of Pool

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pool by 143.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Pool by 241.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Pool by 203.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 226.5% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total value of $960,025.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,971.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

About Pool

(Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.