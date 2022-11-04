Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Decreased by Zacks Research

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Pool in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 31st. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.15. The consensus estimate for Pool’s current full-year earnings is $18.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pool’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS.
Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.51 earnings per share.
Pool Price Performance
Shares of POOL stock opened at $291.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $322.61 and its 200 day moving average is $361.67. Pool has a twelve month low of $278.10 and a twelve month high of $582.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.
Institutional Trading of Pool
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pool by 143.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Pool by 241.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Pool by 203.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 226.5% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total value of $960,025.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,971.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
Pool Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 20.54%.
About Pool
Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.
See Also
