Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.44. The consensus estimate for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $4.86 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.

NYSE:WAB opened at $92.77 on Thursday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12 month low of $78.26 and a 12 month high of $100.04. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.49 and its 200-day moving average is $88.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 16.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAB. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 121.3% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 44.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the third quarter worth $253,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Astrantus Ltd acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter worth $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

