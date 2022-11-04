Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.18.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Insider Transactions at Qorvo

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $206,118.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,666 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total transaction of $268,618.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,824.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $206,118.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,666 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,909.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,075 shares of company stock worth $597,468 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qorvo

Qorvo Trading Down 2.1 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 128.5% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 2.8% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 3.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 9,752.8% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 150,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,708,000 after acquiring an additional 149,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 18.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QRVO opened at $82.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.54 and a 200-day moving average of $97.95. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $75.38 and a 52 week high of $163.95.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Qorvo will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 22.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Qorvo

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

See Also

