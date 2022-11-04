Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Quotient Stock Up 3,301.6 %
Quotient stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. Quotient has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $112.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.43.
Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($14.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($11.20) by ($3.60). The company had revenue of $8.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Quotient will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QTNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Quotient by 9,156.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,491,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453,439 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quotient by 4,136.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929,184 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quotient by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 9,117,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,154 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quotient during the 2nd quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Quotient by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 112,013 shares during the period. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.
