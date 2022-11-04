Rafael (NYSE:RFL) Trading Up 0.5%

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL – Get Rating) shares were up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.94 and last traded at $1.91. Approximately 31,313 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 139,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

Rafael Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.01. The firm has a market cap of $39.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.73.

Get Rafael alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RFL. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rafael during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Rafael by 143.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rafael during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rafael during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rafael during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

About Rafael

Rafael Holdings, Inc holds interests in clinical and early stage pharmaceutical companies, and commercial real estate assets in the United States and Israel. The company operates in two segments, Pharmaceuticals and Real Estate. It engages in the leasing of a commercial office building, as well as an associated 800-car public garage; and development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rafael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rafael and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.