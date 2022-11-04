Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Receives $122.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RJF shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

NYSE RJF opened at $118.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $84.86 and a 1-year high of $120.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.89 and a 200-day moving average of $100.04. The company has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.07.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 19.48%.

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,998. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 222.5% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 365.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 334.1% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 434.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

