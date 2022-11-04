Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Lifted to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Red Eléctrica Corporación Stock Performance

Shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación stock opened at $7.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.21 and its 200-day moving average is $9.24. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $10.82.

Red Eléctrica Corporación Company Profile

Red Eléctrica Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,687 kilometers; and has 93,871 MVA of transformation capacity.

