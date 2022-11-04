Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW) Shares Purchased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Redwire were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RDW. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its holdings in shares of Redwire by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 286,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 69,000 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Redwire in the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Redwire in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Redwire by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 123,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 38,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redwire by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 64,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 11,873 shares during the last quarter. 25.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Redwire alerts:

Redwire Stock Down 0.4 %

Redwire stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. Redwire Co. has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $13.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.53.

Redwire Profile

Redwire ( NYSE:RDW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.00 million. Redwire had a negative net margin of 92.28% and a negative return on equity of 65.22%. Research analysts predict that Redwire Co. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Redwire Corporation, a space infrastructure company, develops, manufactures, and sells mission critical space solutions and components for national security, civil, and commercial space markets in the United States, Luxembourg, Germany, South Korea, Poland, and internationally. The company provides various antennas; and advanced sensors and components, which include solar arrays, composite booms, radio frequency antennas, payload adapters, space-qualifies camera systems, and star trackers and sun sensors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Redwire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.